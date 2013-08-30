Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market - by Technology (Mobile & Spatial AR, Semi & Fully Immersive VR); by Sensors & Components (Accelerometer, Data Glove, HMD, ICs); by Applications (Medical, Military, Gaming), by Geography (201

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market - By Technology (Mobile & Spatial AR, Semi & Fully Immersive VR); By Sensors & Components (Accelerometer, Data Glove, HMD, ICs); By Applications (Medical, Military, Gaming), By Geography (2013 - 2018) ", is now available at Fast Market Research