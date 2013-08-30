Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Market - By Technology (Mobile & Spatial AR, Semi & Fully Immersive VR); By Sensors & Components (Accelerometer, Data Glove, HMD, ICs); By Applications (Medical, Military, Gaming), By Geography (2013 - 2018) ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is experiencing heavy penetration in the training and infotainment market. The major reason behind heavy penetration is the wide spectrum of application areas for these technologies. Early in 1960's virtual reality based machines started to be patented and were considered as the beginning of virtual reality. Virtual reality is the three dimensional interactive world produced by a computer. The term "augmented reality" was introduced as a variation of virtual reality; it is a form of technology used to enhance real time object by imposing virtual image over it. Augmented reality application was first used for the development of virtual advertisement on television then it expanded its applications in gaming and entertainment.
Augmented reality is still under progressive stage and focuses on wearable technology like goggles, contact lens and so on which will be commonly used in future. Many research and development are taking place in application areas like healthcare, education, military, enterprise, and so on. The increase of demand in virtual reality application in healthcare industry shows a tremendous growth and it act as a major driver for the market. The market growth has resulted in exponential increase in the number of companies operating in the augmented reality /virtual reality domain. The companies which provide virtual reality and augmented reality tools to the developers are reinforcing their position due to the increase in the competition.
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The total market is also segmented according to various technologies, components, application and, geography. The report includes quantitative data analysis for various technologies used in virtual reality and augmented reality. The types of virtual reality used are immersive VR, non immersive VR, projected VR and CAVE (Chicago automatic virtual environment). The technologies used in augmented reality are marker based augmented reality and mark-less based augmented reality. The components used in virtual reality system are tracker, sensor, auditory interface, haptic interface, and 2D & 3D simulation software. Tracking system, sensor and a display are the components used in augmented reality system. The virtual reality and augmented reality offers good opportunities in application areas like healthcare, education, military, enterprise, and so on. The report includes segmentation and analysis of the market by types, components and, application which gives an in-depth understanding of emerging AR and VR market.
In addition to quantitative analysis, the report also includes: value chain analysis, porter five force analysis of augmented and virtual reality market, and price trend analysis. Market leaders such as: Total Immersion(France) , Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc(U.S.) , Metaio GmbH (Germany), Virtalis Ltd. (U.K.) and, Layar (The Netherlands) are few of the companies profiled in the report.
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