August 24th Global Day of Activation Pays Homage to Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" Speech

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- DreamDay2013, The International Day for Dreamers, held on August 24th this year, is the first participatory holiday with the express purpose of encouraging people to turn their dreams into reality, and make the world a brighter, more innovative and collaborative place.



This year's celebration is particularly powerful as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, which 50 years ago encouraged a generation to believe in the beauty and the power of a dream.



Visionary dream activist, founder of BurnBright Lifeworks, Inc., and lecturer of “Developing and Implementing Ideas” at Columbia University, Ozioma Egwuonwu, created The International Day for Dreamers in 2012.



"Everything that exists today started out as an idea…a dream," says Ms. Egwuonwu. "Dreams are the seeds of innovation. Over the past 50 years, we have seen great advancements in technology and human development, but we have yet to fulfill on the promise of truly leveling the developmental playing field in a manner that is scalable and inspirational. DreamDay is about setting a date where the world can get better together and create the world we want for ourselves, and each other. The mission of The International Day for Dreamers is to unite the world in achievement and aspiration."



Egwuonwu continues, “It is a day of activation that inspires individuals, businesses and communities to declare a dream, then take action.”



While the idea of setting aside a specific day just to focus on dreams and turn them into reality is itself a revolutionary idea, DreamDay2013 offers participants tangible ways they can be the change they wish to see in the world through live and virtual celebrations, seminars, and discussions and events that take place all across the globe.



Many DreamDay participants create their own contributions to DreamDay by organizing special events in their communities. Some of last year's unique DreamDay celebrations included a GreenDreamers Roundtable staged in NYC's Bryant Park, an empowerment seminar on the dreams of male youth in Nigeria, DreamYoga in Australia, and a community re-invention discussion in Albany, GA.



This year, The International Day for Dreamers has established several strategic partnerships with key players from some of today's leading personal, business and social development organizations, including crowdfunding company CrowdIt, top co-working space, Grind, international instructors trained by the Chopra Institute, Jean Houston’s Social Artistry, and Landmark Worldwide.



DreamDay2013 is an official partner of the United Nations My World 2015 initiative and New Future Foundation, Inc., an NGO in ECOSOC consultative status with the United Nations.



To take part in the DreamDay2013, participants are encouraged to register and download free resources and tools to help them make the most of the day. Participants are also invited to explore a variety of experiences designed to set their dreams in motion, including:



* DreamFunding: financial support for dreams through a unique crowd-funding opportunity with crowdit

*Share a DreamPhoto: share dreams with the world by submitting photographs on the DreamDay2013 website, or through Social media using #idream #dreamday2013



About DreamDay2013

The International Day for Dreamers is founded by Ozioma Egwuonwu. As an internationally recognized speaker, leader, and visionary, Ms. Egwuonwu has been featured in Advertising Age, African Independent Television, The Guardian Newspaper The Voice of Nigeria, and on NBC. She has also spoken at numerous conferences including the SXSW Interactive festival, ADWEEK, Social Media Week, TEDxBrooklyn and the Grace E Harris Women’s Leadership Conference. Visit BurnBright Lifeworks on the Web at http://www.burnbright-lifeworks.com, For more information, visit http://www.dayfordreamers.com. Connect to @dayfodreamers on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.