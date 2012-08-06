August Is Ripe for a New England Road Trip, Says Roadtrippers.com.

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Roadtrippers.com is a simple, powerful road trip planner that puts each user in the driver’s seat. No more scouring through dozens of websites, apps, and books to find the best places to eat, sleep, shop and visit. Roadtrippers provides people with all the sights and stops they want in an elegant and intuitive interactive map.



According to co-founder Tatiana Parent “Though we’ve launched all over America, our coverage in New England is particularly strong since that’s my home.” Born and raised in Ipswich, Massachusetts, August meant cramming in as many days as possible at Crane’s Beach before school started. And the end of summer was prime time for eating out at The Clam Box and picking fruit at the Apple Orchard.



New England is also host to an abundance of old-school diners, drive-in movie theaters, antique stores, and historic attractions as well as beaches, bars and battlegrounds.



Whether people are heading to Vermont for the month-long Festival of the Arts (http://www.vermontartfest.com) or hightailing it to Martha’s Vineyard for Jawsfest (http://www.jawstribute.com), Roadtrippers helps get everyone there and shows them what not to miss along the way.



