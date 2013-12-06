Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of August Refined Products Forecast market report to its offering

August Refined Products Forecast



Summary



Gasoline demand is surprisingly strong in our latest forecast, due more to data revisions than to changes in consumer behavior. Official data often change like that without warning and quite unexpectedly, making the analysts job fraught with peril. Before the revisions, we forecast developed nation gasoline demand reliably below five-year averages, but following the revisions, not only did the forecast jump solidly into the five-year average, but in many cases it eclipsed the prior years demand figure.



Still, the underlying economic issues remain in force: Europe is still in a recession, Chinese demand growth is slowing down, Indias demand growth is falling rapidly and only the US is showing signs of finally moving out of its economic malaise. The key for the global economy moving forward is which trends are the strongest: the US moving higher or the rest of the world moving lower. The refined products markets seem to be supporting the US position, at least in Q3 2013.



Scope



- A monthly report covering supply and demand forecasts in all regions of gasoline, gasoil/diesel and jet kerosene. The report provides a quarterly forecast and gives context through a discussion of the history that brought the market to this point.



Reasons to buy



- In one concise document, the reader gains a sense of world supply and demand of refined products and the health of the overall world economy.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147161/august-refined-products-forecast.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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