Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Augusta Georgia home builder Bill Beazley Homes had the most successful month in March for new home sales since 2010. Bill Beazley Homes has an extensive reputation as a quality home builder in both Augusta Georgia and the entire Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). Due to a first quarter increase in production and an increase in property sales in the CSRA, premiere Augusta Georgia home builder Bill Beazley Homes has surpassed its 2011 and 2012 numbers. This has given Bill Beazley Homes their best month in new home sales since 2010. There are several factors leading up to this increase in home sales, including location, availability and local events in the CSRA area.



The Augusta Georgia home builders at Bill Beazley Homes work around the clock to provide quality homes to several developments around the CSRA area. In the past few months, hundreds of new jobs in Aiken, SC have become available, and Bill Beazley has been there to provide new homes for new residents. Bill Beazley Homes also offers the Green Advantage program, offering homeowners economic and ecologically sound options in new home construction and new neighborhood development. Both this increase in available jobs, as well as an increase in green thinking, has added significant demand for the services of the Bill Beazley Homes.



Bill Beazley Homes offers properties across the CSRA in exclusive communities like Gregg’s Mill, The Retreat at Storm Branch, Bergen Place West, Willow Oak Village and Hayne’s Station. This increased presence and the increased availability of quality homes by Bill Beazley Homes was the final component of the increased home sales Bill Beazley is proud to report.



