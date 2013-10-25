Augusta Home Builder Unveils 9 Advantages for Buying a New Home Now

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Bill Beazley Homes unveils a new home comparison guide outlining nine advantages to buying a new home in the Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina metro areas.



Bill Beazley Homes educates its clients in the how-tos of buying a used or new home including whether to consider opting-in on building a customizable new home. The distinct advantages of buying a new home in the Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina metro areas are outlined in Bill Beazley Homes’ blog post, 9 Reasons Why Now is the Time to Buy a New Home.



Bill Beazley Homes simplifies the process and presents its clients with customizable floorplans that will lead to the construction of a new home to the specific requirements and preferences of individual clients. Approximately 1,850 new homes are sold in Augusta during one fiscal year according to statistics from online Builder, which means that there is plenty of building in the area and prospective homeowners are interested in the advantages of owning a new home.



An advantage of buying a new home is that they are fully customizable. Customers who have specific needs, whether it be a mother-daughter home, accommodations for handicapped members of the family, children’s needs, or simply preferences, new homes customized by the owner themselves prior to completed construction makes for a unique home perfectly suited for a unique family. Bill Beazley Homes’ years of experience is passed on to homeowners with customizable details in new homes such as flooring, cabinets, countertops, appliances, carpets, plumbing fixtures, and paint colors.



Bill Beazley Homes provides a variety of floorplans that helps customers visualize optional aesthetic and functional features such as high ceilings, fireplaces, lofts, and spaces built especially for entertaining.



Energy efficiency and indoor air quality are two other reasons why many opt for a new home from Bill Beazley Homes. New buildings require much less maintenance than older homes and new appliances are of the latest design with options best-suited for individual style and preference.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has served the Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina metro areas for 40 years, holding to the high standards of professionalism and excellence that have made it successful.



For more information on customizable new homes in the Augusta, Georgia area please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com



Visit Bill Beazley Homes blog and read 9 Reasons Why Now is a Good Time to Buy a New Home. http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/blog/9-reasons-now-good-time-buy-new-home/



Bill Beazley Homes keeps customers updated on their Facebook page here.