Augusta Sportswear Brands Remain at the Top of the Game in Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- Augusta Sportswear Brands is a world-class designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-performance uniforms, training apparel, and fanwear for teams, coaches, athletes and fans. Augusta Sportswear is made up of five brands; Holloway, Russell Athletic, Pacific Headwear and High Five. They are all driven by the same simple mission to inspire a physically fit lifestyle, resulting in more healthy families and connected communities wherever they operate. Augusta Sportswear Brands and Performance Team Sports understand how personalized apparel can bring a group of athletes together, helping them excel on and off the field.



Performance Team Sports is a company that specializes in athletic clothes and equipment for athletes of all abilities and ages. They offer a wide range of sporting goods sure to meet the needs of any league or school teams wishing to upgrade their uniforms or equipment. Their team uniform store in Florida sells name-brand products that may be customized to the customer's wishes.



About Performance Team Sports

Performance Team Sports has been serving clients in South Florida for over 30 years. This includes sporting equipment, athletic uniforms, business clothes and a wide selection of personalized products. Performance Team Sports represents dozens of brands, including Adidas, Russell Athletic, Mizuno, Wilson and more.