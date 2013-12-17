Aunsoft Releases Top 5 Must-Have MXF Converter Reviews and Comparison

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Aunsoft MXF topic gateway brings together MXF top 5 MXF Converter with all-around review and comparison, offering most comprehensive solutions to convert and transcode MXF to ProRes MOV FCP, iMovie, QuickTime, Avid, Premiere, and etc. Also it released the best MXF Converter, TransMXF Pro, which lets users transcode MXF to WMV, AVI, MOV, MP4, FLV with perfect audio tracks and channels.



In MXF topic gateway, Aunsoft Top 5 MXF Converter for Mac and PC are highly introduced with visual review and all-around comparison. Aunsoft TransMXF Pro (Win & Mac) is a master of preserving and separating multiple audio tracks in raw MXF file. This MXF program is capable of converting P2 MXF to ProRes with full audio or multiple audio tracks. TransMXF, the most affordable professional MXF conversion tool, lets users speedily import MXF to AVID or iPhone for playback.



"I was extremely happy with Aunsoft product. It is very intuitive and user friendly and in a matter of hours I was able to convert all the MXF files into watchable and useable video files!" from a satisfied user.



Aunsoft also offers the top 5 MXF Converter comparison in a detailed way. The comparison shows that Aunsoft Video converter is versatile all-in-one program to convert almost all kinds of video formats, as well as Blu-ray Video Converter (Win) and iMedia Converter for Mac. The common highlight of the 5 excellent MXF converters is to convert and transcode MXF to other video formats with perfect audio and video synchronization efficiently and effectively. However, none of them can preserve multiple audio tracks in MXF, separate or mix multiple audio tracks into individual. TransMXF Pro is the one and only MXF Converter which is capable of converting MXF with multiple audio tracks in original raw MXFs.



In addition, hot model of MXF cameras such as Canon C300, XF105, HPX 600, PMW 200, HVX 200 and etc, works very well with Aunsoft MXF Converters, TransMXF Pro in particular. Any MXF importing and editing issues could be handled in a much easier way with satisfactory MXF program. More information about MXF Converter can be found at: http://www.aunsoft.com/mxf_converter_reviews/



About Aunsoft Inc.

Founded in 2009, Aunsoft software is a reliable multimedia software, which specializes expert multimedia software applications to help consumer simply access, transfer and share digital contents. Aunsoft offers ultimate software solution to convert and encode video formats for PC and Mac media player and editing systems, as well as popular portable devices and video-sharing sites. "Remember our smile, share the joy with the world!" is Aunsoft's best name card!



Top 5 MXF Converter Comparison: http://www.aunsoft.com/mxf_products_comparison/



Aunsoft TransMXF Pro for Mac: http://www.aunsoft.com/transmxf-pro-mac/



Aunsoft iMedia Converter for Mac: http://www.aunsoft.com/imedia-converter-mac/