World Renowned Actress Aura Figueiredo to Endorse Muzart World Foundation

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- When asked what initially attracted her to the MuzArt World Foundation, Canadian Actress Aura Figueiredo commented from her British Columbia home, “I believe it is our responsibility as adults and parents to do what we can to assure children across the world that they have music and arts as a mandated part of their education. It should not be only for just those interested or the wealthy. Every child in the world should be provided with opportunities. We know from research that it is essential to the brain development and stimulates their reading comprehensions, delivering better academic results. It should be a requirement to have Music and Education in the global school systems. Kids learn that they can communicate by music and arts and they didn't even know it. I was a very shy person and until I was introduced to music and arts, I had no clue I can shout out. I'm saddened that it's not as common in schools as it used to be.”



The Founder and President of the MuzArt World Foundation, Pat Melfi couldn't be more pleased with the commitment made to the 501(c) (3) public charity by Aura Figueiredo. Melfi said, in a recent phone conversation, "Myself and the other key players in MuzArt feel blessed that someone with Aura's talent, and international name recognition has committed both time, and talent to further the cause of preserving music and creative arts programs in our schools grades K - 12."



MuzArt World Foundation has put into motion a plan to fully utilize the talents of Aura Figueiredo by aligning her talent and unmistakable look to the foundations Platinum Music Libraries, which contains master recordings of songs covering six decades of well known singers and musicians will help bring the hits of yesteryear to life once more along with the standards that are a mainstay with the people of my generation." Aura has a definite opinion of the importance of music in film and television and how sets a mood to the scene, said Melfi.



Profits from the sales, downloads, artistic and commercial use of the songs from the Platinum Music Libraries both in their original form and with the updated versions which will feature the artists of the 80's, 90's and today, will help build and maintain music and creative arts education for children in the Public Schools across the world.



This catalog includes over 900 Top Ten Billboard charting hit songs that represent a chronology of what has made American music what it is today. Household legends in popular music such as Bill Haley, Little Richard, Bo Diddley, Fats Domino and Alice Cooper are just a few of the names that grace the pop catalog. The whole mission designed by Muzart World Foundation, and the need to continue the legacy of music and art education, just resonated with her, said Figueiredo in a telephone interview.



"I extend an invitation to all parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens to help save the music and creative arts programs in our elementary and junior high schools. Go to our website muzartworld.org read our four part mission, find out what's coming up and how you can get involved", stated Melfi.