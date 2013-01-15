Aura Wellness Center Releases Its 200-Hour Hot Yoga Teacher Training Course

Attleboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Aura Wellness Center has released the 200 hour yoga teacher training program for yoga professionals. Aura Wellness Center is a family owned center lead by the master teacher, Dr. Paul Jerard. So far, he trained 2000 yoga teachers and the number goes on. Aura Wellness Center provides yoga teachers training, enabling them to open their own fitness and yoga business. Yoga is gaining much popularity due to the utility that it has, and due to the relaxation and activeness that it gives to a person’s mind and body.



For this purpose, several people look forward in having their own yoga business set up. At Aura Wellness Center, they can get yoga instructor training to further teach others the way to relax through yoga techniques. But there is a catch! Fewer people feel comfortable in going to yoga specialists who claim to know it all but does not have the required certification. This limits the number of customers due to the low level of trust. For a yoga specialist to build a trustworthy relationship with the customers and the potential customers, there is required a certification. Aura Wellness Center provides the trainees with yoga instructor certification so that they can enjoy the privilege of being certified yoga teachers from a well reputed yoga teacher trainer institute.



This 200 hour long yoga teacher training course comprises of 100 hours of yoga techniques, 25 hours of methodology, 20 hours of anatomy and kinesiology, and 30 hours of yogic philosophy. 15 hours of electives and 10 hours of practicum are also included. Aura Wellness Center provides yoga teacher training services from both on site and online programs. The onsite program is based on personal teaching with appointments and the online program is based on the distant learning and home based instructing. Those who take the course are provided with a DVD containing lectures and instructor’s manual along with the textbooks and other marketing and entrepreneurial instruction material.



The yoga teacher training certification program does not include any application fee and has no enrollment dates. It also gives the flexibility for the trainees to schedule their program for themselves. After being certified from Aura Wellness Center, the yoga teachers are eligible for personal liability insurance. The Aura Wellness Center comes with a comprehensive and stress free yoga teaching program for future teachers and provides them with the much needed certification for formal assurance of ability.



