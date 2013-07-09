Aura Wellness Center Releases Its Chair Yoga Teacher Training Course in a 240 Hour Distance Learning Course

Attleboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Practicing yoga has a multitude of benefits; yoga benefits both the mind and the body. Yoga has outlasted other health and fitness trends. It is a 5000-year-old physical, mental and spiritual discipline that is still in practice today by millions of people around the world. Some people feel that they are inclined to share the benefits of yoga with other people and help others better their lives through the power of yoga. Such people can now do distance learning yoga training courses and have the opportunity to become a yoga teacher, by taking an entire course at home, without having to travel, take time away from work or leave their obligations behind. Aura Wellness Center is a world leader in yoga teacher training; the center has trained countless people successfully online, onsite, and through distance learning. These courses enabled people to spread the benefits of yoga to millions of other people.



Many different variations of yoga have developed, which allow more and more people to be able to reap the benefits of yoga and to lead a healthier life. Newer styles are also arising from the original form of yoga. Chair yoga is one such recently developed form of yoga that is practiced sitting in a chair, or standing using a chair for support. It is particularly beneficial for people who are unable to participate in the more traditional forms of yoga. Chair Yoga allows people, who face difficulties due to age or disability, to gain benefits from practicing yoga.



Aura Wellness Center has recently released their Chair Yoga teacher training course which is a 240 hour distance learning course. During the course, people will learn all about asanas, adjustments to asanas, modifications to asanas, contraindications, Yogic philosophy, Yoga teacher methodology, helping students with limited range of motion, anatomy, physiology, and kinesiology. The course has been specifically designed to convey all the necessary materials required to teach Chair Yoga, at a Professional Level, as a Certified Chair Yoga Teacher. It will include step-by-step, easy-to-follow instructions through books, DVDs, and other online material, unlimited email and phone support, plus various bonuses that will help people start and run their own yoga business. Upon completing the course, the learners will have to undertake Aura Wellness Center's Yoga Teacher Exam and a practical exam, after which they will be provided Exam Grading and Delivery of Diploma; both of these are provided by Aura without any additional charges.



Such courses allow individuals to learn at their own pace, at suitable timings, and without the hassle of leaving their home. Furthermore, this also removes the need for application fees and enrollment date deadlines.



For more information on how to become a chair yoga instructor, please visit http://www.aurawellnesscenter.com/store/Chair-Yoga-Teacher-Certification-Course-Level-1.html



