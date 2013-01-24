Aura Wellness Center Releases Its Distance Learning 300 Hour Power Yoga Instructor Training Course

Attleboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Physical, mental and spiritual self-control of body is known as Yoga. It is the practice of holistic weight control. Proper guideline is needed in losing excess weight and getting rid of extra body fat. Thus, a Yoga teacher plays an active role in the fight against obesity.



Aura Wellness Center is now in town to train Yoga teachers. The center is a family owned business, with a Master Yoga teacher and its staff. The expert Yoga Master, Dr. Paul Jerard, has trained over 2000 Yoga Teachers all over the world and is continuing to do so. The staff has taught many of the teachers at their online site and off-site locations.



Dr. Paul Jerard, E-RYT 500, is a certified Yoga Teacher, who has been training students and teachers since 1987. Paul became a Master Yoga teacher in 1995 after training for Yoga for 5,000 hours. Paul is a member of Yoga Alliances and the International Association of Yoga therapists.



Paul is the Director of Yoga Teacher Training at Aura Wellness Center and has also published many articles, e-books and courses related to Yoga. Paul works as a Yoga Teacher coaching consultant who has been authorized and recognized worldwide for training and developing different yoga practices and holistic health practitioners.



The Aura Center offers many courses for Yoga lovers who have a desire for yoga in their heart. Here people get opportunity to learn Yoga under the guidance and awareness of Paul. Aura Teacher Training Center also has its own interactive forum to keep updated with useful information, yoga questions and answers with helpful advices.



If a person is looking for Yoga Instructor Certification Courses, then Aura Wellness Center is the right place. The center online store has various courses suited as per the needs. The courses are well designed for students who seek to become a Certified Yoga Teacher or an Instructor and also helps them to improve knowledge on Yoga.



One of Aura Center courses includes the original Yoga Training Camp-in-a-Box (Platinum) which is a 300 hour, Level 1 home study course. Within this course, students will receive all the necessary tackles to teach Hatha Yoga. This is a certified Hatha Yoga course for a professional level.



Teaching yoga is more than physical practice. Apart from Yoga Certification, Aura Wellness Center also teaches about yamas, niyamas, chakras, bandhas, mudras, relaxation techniques, meditation, and other yoga tactics.



To know the details about the online Yoga Instructor Training courses and certifications, interested folks may visit http://www.aurawellnesscenter.com/store/The-Power-Yoga-Teacher-Training-Camp-in-a-Box-PLATINUM.html



About Aura Wellness Center

Aura Wellness Center is a world leader in creating onsite and online Yoga teacher training courses, safety guidelines for students, and the continuing education of Yoga instructors with Yoga certification.



Media Contact:

Colin Moriarty

Aura Wellness Center

21 Park Street, Suite 202

Attleboro, MA, USA

http://www.aurawellnesscenter.com/