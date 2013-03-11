Aura Wellness Center Releases Its Online Distance Learning 200 Hour Hatha Yoga Instructor Training Course

Attleboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- People who practice yoga have been reaping the countless benefits of this 5000 year old physical, mental and spiritual discipline. A number of people also look to pass on these benefits to others by becoming a yoga teacher. Aura Wellness Center has been helping such people to answer their call and encouraging them in finding the yoga teacher within.



Aura Wellness Center has a variety of different programs among which is the distance learning yoga instructor training, called Yoga Teacher Training Camp-in-a-Box. This is an all-inclusive course that will have all the necessary materials to teach Hatha Yoga, at a Professional Level, as a Certified Hatha Yoga Teacher. This course is a downloadable course, thus there is no need for shipping. The downloadable material will include Aura Hatha Yoga Teacher Training Manual e-Book, this will provide an overview of the program; Yoga Business Secrets e-Book, this will help learners in the process of opening their own successful Yoga business; The Meditation Chronicles e-Book, this will help take the mystery out of meditation; Beginner Yoga Lesson Plan Video that has 2 Hours 36 Minutes of instructional material and Assisting and Alignment Video which includes 1 Hour 14 Minutes of instructional lectures and demonstrations. Furthermore, learners will get unlimited email and phone support if they face any difficulties and it will be provided free of cost.



Once the learners have finished their course, the distance learning yoga instructor certification will be provided. After testing the learner, they will be required to take the Aura Wellness Center's Yoga Teacher Exam and a practical exam after which they will be provided Exam Grading and Delivery of Your Diploma; both of these are provided by Aura without any additional charges.



The advantages of yoga certification online are numerous. Firstly, the course can be completed at home without the need to travel or take time away from work or leave obligations behind. It can be practiced at any suitable timing, plus this also removes the need for application fees and enrollment date deadlines. Furthermore Aura Wellness Center is an accredited school and the online yoga teacher training is intensive enough course to ensure that learners learn everything they would need to become a certified Yoga teacher and have the capability of opening a successful Yoga business of their own.



Yoga Teacher Training Camp-in-a-Box can be purchased from Aura Wellness Center’s website for $277.00.



For more information about Aura Wellness Center go to: http://www.aurawellnesscenter.com/ and to get complete course description of Yoga Teacher Training Camp-in-a-Box visit: http://www.aurawellnesscenter.com/store/Yoga-Teacher-Training-Camp-In-A-Box-Digital.html



Media Contact:

Colin Moriarty

Aura Wellness Center

21 Park Street, Suite 202

Attleboro, MA, USA

http://www.aurawellnesscenter.com/