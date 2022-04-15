Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally.



On February 28, 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $50.11 million in 2020 to $45.6 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $102.68 million in 2020 to $180.96 million in 2021.



Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) declined from $33.97 per share on November 3, 2021, to as low as $9.91 per share on March 15, 2022.



