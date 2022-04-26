Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Canada based Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally.



On February 28, 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022. Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) declined from $33.97 per share on November 3, 2021, to as low as $9.91 per share on March 15, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc was experiencing declining revenues, that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations, that accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects, that as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



