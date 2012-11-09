Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Fanggle, a Southern California based Vertical Cloud Platform company has partnered with Aurora Public Library of Aurora, Illinois to launch Fanggle’s Libserra – Mobile Application. The Libserra mobile app is the focal point for many capabilities in Fanggle’s Library product ecosystem. The smart-phone app ties together a number of compelling features within the library. Features include:



- Free Annual License Fee (includes wireless carrier connectivity and management)

- Library Locator

- Ask-A-Librarian

- Blog Integration

- QR Code Reader

- Twitter Integration

- Virtual Library Card (use your phone as the library card)

- Reporting

- ILS integration

- Account Management

- Dedicated Contact



Linda Whitmill, Automation Service Coordinator at Aurora Public says the following, “Our partnership with Fanggle to customize their exceptional Libserra mobile application to our patrons’ needs allows us to better serve our patrons. We are very excited about the new opportunities our patrons will have as far as ease of access and information gathering through the implementation of this system.”



Fanggle is an innovative technology company with a unique cloud based software offering for the library sector that is poised to change how libraries operate and interact with patrons. Fanggle’s approach of a single platform encompassing physical in-library and online mobile and social technologies for libraries is groundbreaking. Library administrators and patrons will both benefit from what Fanggle’s Libserra platform delivers.



“We are looking forward to working with Aurora Public Library and support their mobile initiatives. We believe that our mobile app, as part of our Libserra suite of cutting-edge, library-centric products will provide convenience and satisfaction to Aurora Public and their patrons,” says Ed Baryluk, Fanggle’s EVP of Sales.



Fanggle’s Libserra cloud based platform provides the convergence of web, mobile, social media, e-commerce and Internet TV capabilities. In addition to their reference based mobile app, Fanggle’s Libserra suite of mobile and social media based solutions also include 1-way Custom Notifications, 2-way Renewals, LibraryTV, QR Code technology, FundJoy for mobile/social fundraising and more.



