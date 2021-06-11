Auspicious Laboratory Is Providing Instant Covid Test with Same-Day Result in Houston, Tx

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Auspicious Laboratory is pleased to announce its recent addition of Covid- 19 PCR testing within the range of $130. They also offer the 15 minutes rapid IgG/ IgM antibody testing separately for a better medical result. Moreover, the patients don't need to book an appointment to get the test done.



"We are a certified high-complexity lab specializing in drugs of comprehensive abuse testing," the founder of Auspicious lab said. Our experienced pharmaceutical scientists are here to provide reports within 24- 48 hours after receiving your samples."



The Auspicious Laboratory is well-known for its precise testing style that includes Urine & Oral fluid Drug Testing, Medical Surveillance, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring & Forensic toxicology. Their new corresponding Sars- Cov- 2 Nucleic Acid RT-PCR Nasal Swab Collection Covid-19 test assures you of a better and quicker result (24 hr) than any other lab in this area. The founder also says that their 9 years of experience confirms a comfortable procedure in an emergency traveling situation.



The lab is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. They accept all the payment methods depending on your cost. This year, about 5000 Covid tests were done in Houston, and Auspicious did almost 40% of those.



For more information, please contact Auspicious Lab at (713) 266- 0808, email- info@auspiciouslab.com, or visit their website at https://www.auspiciouslab.com/ and https://www.auspiciouslab.com/same-day-covid-19-test-near-me-in-houston/ for rapid PCR COVID 19 Test information.



Media Contact



https://www.auspiciouslab.com