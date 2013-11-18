Aussie Bargain Hunters to Cash in on Black Friday Sales

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Aussie bargain hunters can cash in on the biggest retail sale in the world and have exclusive brands delivered to their doors by Qannu, a unique delivery service founded by Melbourne online entrepreneur Bridget Speed.



Black Friday sales are held annually in the US on the Friday after Thanksgiving – Friday November 29. Retailers around the country compete to offer the lowest prices online on a wide range of heavily discounted goods.



Big name outlets such as Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Levi’s, J Crew, Amazon, Ralph Lauren, eBay USA, Walmart and Macy’s all join the sale offering many products not otherwise available in Australia.



“The Black Friday sale is the biggest in the world because US retailers offer real savings with big discounts not just on individual products, but across whole categories and, in cases such as Macy’s, across the whole department store,” Ms Speed said.



“Cyber Monday is held on the Monday following Black Friday and traditionally is a retailer event for electronic and technology-based stores and products.”



Ms Speed said Australian shoppers increasingly favoured online shopping, and the strength of the Aussie dollar would add significant savings to products already discounted by up to 50 per cent.



Though Australian customers can start their shopping from mid afternoon on Black Friday, fierce competition means some traders start sales up to a week early. Technical issues are rare with the robust US websites.



By using Qannu’s reliable shipping service, Australian shoppers can take full advantage and have their purchases delivered door to door without blowing their savings on delivery fees.



Australia’s first fee-free online package forwarding service, Qannu cuts shipping from USA to Australia costs for goods purchased online. It combines, ships and then hand-delivers goods directly to customers’ doors - at the lowest overseas shipping rates available. Joining and shopping is fee-free.



"Black Friday is a great time to find a bargain or get on top of your Christmas shopping. But the best thing of all is that you don’t have to line up outside waiting for the stores to open and you can shop in your pyjamas!"



Bridget’s tips for getting the most out of the Black Friday sales:



1.It is the busiest time for US retail so it may be worth paying for faster shipping from the retailer. Free shipping is fantastic, but be prepared to wait two weeks for delivery.



2.Consolidate orders into one package to send to Australia with Qannu. It saves heaps on shipping than sending with each individual retailer. Each package will be lovingly packed by the dedicated Qannu warehouse staff.



3.Deals will come out up to 7 days before Black Friday so keep checking the Qannu twitter feed (@QannuUSA), the retailer’s sites, the Qannu blog, and the Qannu Facebook page for the latest offers.



4.Be super organized! Think about putting some of your most-desired products in the retailer shopping cart before Black Friday, then jump back on and enter in the promo codes when they are released.



5.Goods do sell out so act quickly, and register online at http://www.qannu.com.au right now.



About Qannu

Qannu was founded in 2011 with the aim of providing Australian and New Zealand shoppers to have access to the lower prices and variety that the USA has to offer. Offering a service that understands the local market and provides customers what they really want - competitive freight rates and great service.