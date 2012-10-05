Aussie Campervan Hire Website Announces New 4WD and Camper Trailer Combo Deal

Redcliffe, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The new "combo" deal from Western Australian website campervan-australia-hire.com gives travellers the opportunity to explore the best of outback Australia. The deal, which includes both an off road 4WD (Aussie 4WD Camper Hire) vehicle and a luxury camper trailer, is offered by popular demand on the website.



As owner Terry Monaghan explains, “Customers love to set up base camp with the camper trailer, then go exploring in the 4WD. It gives them extra freedom because you don’t need to pack up camp if you want to drive around for the day. Simply leave your base camp and drive away. It’s also really great to come back to your base camper trailer after a full day’s activity - everything is ready and waiting for a nice meal and a good night’s sleep.”



Mr Monaghan says the 4WD and camper trailer combo deal suits families and small groups. “Families love the combo deal – and that’s one of the reasons we’re offering it. There’s plenty of sleeping room in the trailer, but if you’re travelling with teenagers or a friend, we can even supply an extra tent and sleeping gear so everyone can have their own space. It’s ideal for groups too. Camping is a great corporate team building even and groups can hire out more than one 4WD and trailer combo to travel in convoy.”



Although many travellers worry they can’t tow a trailer, or have never driven a 4WD before, Mr Monaghan says his staff are trained to help equip customers with the proper know-how. “We give customers a thorough overview of their chosen 4WD and camper vehicle and will show them everything they need to know, including driving tips. Our staff are fully trained to ensure the customer gets the best holiday experience possible and that includes spending time with every customer and their hire vehicle - before they hit the open road.”



4WDs in the hire deal are late model vehicles, fully equipped for Australian off road conditions. The camper trailer hire includes a luxurious eagle camper trailer, boasting large sleeping areas, fully equipped indoor kitchen, dining area and more. For people who want to see the 4WD and camper trailer hire combination, pictures and specifications are available on the website.



For more information, or to arrange your own 4WD and camper trailer hire, call (61 8) 9477 2121 or visit www.campervan-australia-hire.com



About Campervan-australia-hire

Campervan-australia-hire.com is an Aussie campervan hire website owned by Campabout Oz, a family-owned business based in Western Australia. Supplying a full range of vehicles, the business offers affordable campervan and 4WD camper hire in Australia, with first-class customer service. Camping gear is supplied at no additional charge and all camper vehicles are fully equipped with everything you need for a perfect Australian self drive holiday.



