Aussie Helpers Ltd (Charity) Has Ceased Running Their Buy a Bale Fundraising Campaign from the BuyaBale.com.au Website and Is No Longer Associated with the Give Back Campaign Ltd or the BuyaBale.com.au Website in Any Way

Charleville, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Aussie Helpers was established in 2002 and is an Australian charity pioneered by Brian and Nerida Egan. It has the support of many dedicated volunteers who work together as a team around Australia to assist farmers who have been affected by hardship including poor weather and economy on their farm.



Brian and Nerida Egan advise they were approached by Charles Adler in 2013 to run a website on Aussie Helpers behalf in to assist with their fundraising efforts.



Aussie Helpers agreed to this arrangement, however, the situation is now unviable and Aussie Helpers have now ceased any affiliation with Adler or his “Give Back Campaign” business.



Aussie Helpers are seeking the assistance of the Australian Media to educate the general public that Adler appears to be continuing his fundraising on the BuyaBale website and this is not with the permission of Aussie Helpers, hence any donations made at that website may not be paid to Aussie Helpers despite the website indicating otherwise.



All donations paid directly to the charity on their official website www.AussieHelpers.org.au are guaranteed to be received by Aussie Helpers Ltd. Donations can include bales of hay, money, diesel or goods and services.



We thank everyone in anticipation of their understanding and support at this time.



We advise the charity also accepts postal donations to:



Aussie Helpers

PO Box 405

Charleville QLD 4470



OR



Bank Deposits: NAB 084 500

Acct No. 811 336210



Ref: (One's Name) then email us admin@aussiehelpers.org.au with his/her ref and we’ll email them a receipt.



CONTACT INFO:



Company Name: Aussie Helpers Ltd

PO Box 405

Charleville QLD 4470

AUS PH: 1300 665 232

admin@aussiehelpers.org.au

ABN: 29 126 111 582

Registered Charity: CH-2117