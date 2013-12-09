Aussie Homeowners Can Now Buy Grass Seed at Cheap Prices Online with Don McKays Grass Seeds

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The right grass seed can transform the appearance of a lawn. Grass seed provides grass with the nutrients it needs in order to grow. With the right grass seed, homeowners can create a lawn that is greener, healthier, and thicker than ever before.



Don McKays Grass Seeds wants to help Australian homeowners find the right grass seed for any type of lawn. The online grass seed retailer, found at McKaysGrassSeeds.com.au, promises to sell its customers grass seed at the cheapest prices online.



The site features a diverse range of grass seeds for all different types of lawns and budget levels. A package of McKays Budget Grass Seed Blend, for example, costs $6.50, while more premium varieties of grass seed range from $20 to $60 per package.



As a spokesperson for Don McKays Grass Seeds explains, grass seed should be seen as an investment:



“Grass seed is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to transform the appearance of a home. Even the nicest home will look bad when the yard is covered in dirt or patchy grass. Summer temperatures have already arrived, and many homeowners are looking for ways to protect their lawn from the heat. With the help of our grass seed blends, Aussie homeowners can protect their lawns today, tomorrow, and months into the future. It’s a long-term investment into the appearance of a home – not a short-term solution.”



The McKaysGrassSeeds.com.au website is more than just an online shopping portal. It also features a regularly-updated blog that aims to educate visitors on the most effective ways to use grass seeds. One recent post explains how to kill weeds in a lawn, for example, while another explains the specific differences between the best lawn seed and turf. The blog posts are written by lawn care professionals and designed to help even the most novice homeowner build a healthy-looking lawn.



As the McKaysGrassSeeds.com.au spokesperson explains, lawn care professionals can use the website to order their very own custom grass seed blend:



“We have a diverse range of professional grass seed blends – including everything from Queensland Blue Couch blend to Buffalo and Zoysia. However, some of our more experienced lawn care customers may want to order a custom blend. We allow our customers to tell us the exact ingredient percentages they want in their blend as well as the specific amount – in kilograms – of grass seed they want to order.”



Whether ordering a custom grass seed blend or a ready-made blend, Don McKays Grass Seeds will ship the product directly to the front door of any home in Australia.



About McKaysGrassSeeds.com.au

McKaysGrassSeeds.com.au is an Australian grass seed retailer that offers a diverse range of ready-made grass seed blends. The website also lets customers build their own custom blends and have that blend shipped directly to the door. For more information, please visit: http://www.mckaysgrassseeds.com.au