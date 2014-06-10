Aussie Power Sports Reminds Public to Buy Quality ATV Parts, Accessories

Sawtell, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- With the recent warning issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) regarding the use of ATV, Aussie Power Sports reminds quad bike enthusiasts to buy only quality ATV accessories from reputable sellers to prevent accidents caused by substandard parts.



News Corp Australia recently reported that 60 people have died due to ATV-related accidents from the period of 2011 to 2013. This year, five deaths related to ATV have been recorded. ACCC, meanwhile, came up with a video advisory to remind the public about the dangers of riding an ATV.



According to ACCC deputy chairwoman Delia Rickard, there are several measures that can be undertaken to ensure that quad bike accidents will be prevented. These includes proper training on the use of ATV, use of helmet, and to keep the ATV in tip-top condition through the use of quality ATV parts and accessories like ATV tyres.



In reaction to the statement of the ACCC, Aussie Power Sports reiterates its stand that ATV enthusiasts and particularly first-time riders should use only quality accessories like goggles, gloves, helmets, ramps, and wenches. These accessories are critical since they can guarantee the protection of the riders against bruises and injuries from falls.



Even ATV parts such as seat covers, tyres, gas shocks and drive line parts are important. These parts are needed to ensure that quad bikes are in good condition. The use of quality ATV parts will also guarantee the safety of the riders.



About Aussie Power Sports

Aussie Power Sports is the largest dealer of ATV parts and accessories in Australia. It is a trusted name when it comes to the most modern products and accessories for the use of ATV enthusiasts. It sells products from revered brand names like Bison, Kolpin, and GBC Motorsports. Its website is www.aussiepowersports.com.au



Contact Details

Douglas V. Johnston

82 Amiens Road

HAYES GAP NSW 2850