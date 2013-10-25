AussieBillCompare.com Helps Residents Save Substantial Monthly Bills by Simple Energy Transfers

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Enter post code, view average savings then view all offers – this is what AussieBillCompare.com is providing, an opportunity to check in seconds if residents of Australia can slash their monthly electricity and gas bills. More often than not there is a deal waiting that will not only reduce the monthly amounts, but by nearly 25%.



The gas and electricity rates comparison online tool, as simple as it can be, is more of an awareness creator rather than a research tool, boldly informing the Australians that you are paying too much. Yet, the question arises not why these savings are possible but why by so much. After all 10-25% of savings over a long duration can do wonders for families.



One possible explanation is that nobody bothers to change their utility provider, which may be something individuals and families should look at if they want a comprehensive personal financial management system. AussieBillCompare.com has taken the initiative of at least letting the people know that transferring their electricity and gas provider is not as tedious as it sounds, in fact they are providing a holistic approach to this by doing everything automatically for their clients.



As simply put by one of their clients from Adelaide, “If you want an easy way to slash your power bills, you’ve found it……..…this service took care of everything.”



Similar simple provision to compare electricity prices is not readily available and other websites or companies which are offering the same type of service are lacking in either one or other aspect, which has led the focus towards AussieBillCompare.com, which is acting as a complete information provider and a complete independent broker.



Interested residents can compare electricity and gas prices of their vicinity and potential savings by visiting the website. The site after the comparison offers numerous energy providers who have exclusive deals, specific details of which are also clearly mentioned.



About AussieBillCompare.com

AussieBillCompare.com is one of the leading website that provides an interactive system of comparing current and potential electricity and gas bills based on post codes in Australia. Acting as an independent broker the website, http://www.aussiebillcompare.com/, displays possible savings for residents and takes care of all electricity and gas provider transfers. Through AussieBillCompare.com many individuals and families have slashed their monthly bills by 25% and even more, all without any unnecessary hassles.



For more information about Electricity Rates in Australia, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of aussiebillcompare.com, please call at 1300-855-662 or email to info@aussiebillcompare.com.