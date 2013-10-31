Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Austevoll Seafood ASA : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Austevoll Seafood ASA : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Austevoll Seafood ASA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Austevoll Seafood ASA" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Austevoll Seafood ASA"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Austevoll Seafood ASA (AUSS) is a fishing and food processing company based in Norway. Its product portfolio includes fish meal, fish oil, high concentrate omega-3 fish oil, canned pelagic fish products, frozen pelagic fish products, fishing fleet and salmon. AUSS also offers a range of canned mussels, clams, tuna and seafood products. The company has 130 salmon licenses and operates through 28 Vessels and 59 processing plants across Norway, Ireland, the UK, Chile and Peru. AUSS, through its associated companies, also possess seven salmon licenses. The company's products are sold across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. AUSS is headquartered in Storebo, Norway.



Companies Mentioned



Austevoll Seafood ASA



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