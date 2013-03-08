AustexFenceAndDeck.com Provides Sturdy, Well Built Fences and Outdoor Decks in Austin Texas

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Outdoor decking has become a fashionable garden feature over the last decade or so. It is often used as a way to expand livable space in a home out of doors. By providing a sturdy surface, it makes spending a larger amount of time outside in the garden practical, as well as offering a stable base for barbecues, parties, and other outdoor activities.



One decking related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is AustexFenceAndDeck.com, the site of a decking and fencing company based in the Austin, Texas area. They have gained a substantial reputation for their great value, sturdy and efficient outdoor decking construction, as well as their high quality fencing.



Austex Fence and Deck offers decking in a wide variety of materials, from traditional and beautiful cedar wood to extremely durable composites. They create decks to almost any specification, from simple one level decks to elaborate multi leveled constructions.



In addition to decking services, Austex Fence and Deck also provide fences. They are capable of building fences in iron, wood, and vinyl. They even create custom fence designs that are built to precise customer specifications.



The AustexFenceAndDeck.com site contains a huge amount of information about their services, with many photo galleries showing off the extent of their capabilities. There are also comprehensive descriptions of all of their fencing and decking materials.



Austex Fence and Deck also offer adjustable patio covers, spas, grills, and other outdoor features.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Here in Texas we are lucky enough to have a climate that makes spending a lot of time outdoors a possibility. However Central Texas also often has rocky or water collecting terrain that can make outdoor living challenging. Building a garden deck makes it practical to spend a lot of time outside and enjoy the great weather we have all year round. Austin is the absolutely perfect place to do this and we believe we provide the best decks in Austin. It’s also great for expanding the living space of your home, almost creating a new room. We can design and build a deck for any garden or outdoor area, with varying degrees of complexity. We’re capable of building decks with built in elements like benches and flower boxes, and because of our fencing knowledge we’re experts in making fencing coordinate perfectly with decking.”



About AustexFenceAndDeck.com

AustexFenceAndDeck.com is a company based in Austin. Fences and decks are their main business, but they also offer sale and installation of other outdoor features. For more information please visit http://www.AustexFenceAndDeck.com