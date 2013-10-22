Austin Among the Best U.S. Cities to Retire

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Austin is thriving economically, and the city's real estate has steadily increased in value since the U.S. housing crisis of 2008. The area offers a lot to residents and was recently voted one of the top places to retire in America.



According to CNNMoney, well-maintained homes in Austin start around $125,000, and there is no state income tax in Texas. Attractions within the city abound, and the downtown area offers a vibrant nightlife complete with live music and fine-dining. The cost of living and friendliness of the community make the area a comfortable place to retire and enjoy life.



There are all different types of residential properties to choose from in Austin. Condominiums, single-story homes and townhomes are among the possible layouts. There are homes available to match a wide spectrum of tastes and budgetary constraints. Finding the right property is a process that takes insight and the talents of skilled real estate professionals.



About Habitat Hunters

As a full-service real estate agency, Habitat Hunters provides clients assistance with purchasing, buying and leasing residential and commercial properties. The firm's agents understand the nuances of the Austin property market and are adept at helping clients avoid pitfalls. A full list of the firm's services is available via the following link: http://www.habitathunters.com/



To learn more about the benefits of living in Austin and retirement properties, please phone toll-free 1 (800) 482-8651. The firm's agents work tirelessly to meet clients' needs and deliver favorable results in real estate transactions. Call today to speak with a qualified representative.



Contact Information:

Habitat Hunters

Address:

1804 W Koenig Ln

Austin, Tx 78756

Office: 512- 482-8651

Fax: 512-482-8656

Toll-Free: (800) 482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com