Austin Based Square Cow Movers Adds Woodland Texas Location

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- Austin, Texas-based Square Cow Movers is pleased to announce that they are adding a second location in Houston. The company specializes in residential and commercial moves that are local, statewide or further afield.



Regardless of distance, type or circumstance, any move can be difficult without the right movers to handle the details and items properly. After moving to Austin themselves in 2007, the Lombard family saw firsthand that there was a big need for movers with integrity, courtesy, professionalism and expertise in Central Texas. As the founders and owners of Square Cow Movers, Wade, Wayne and Derek Lombard look back on what was once an idea that has grown into one of the state’s best and fastest growing residential and commercial movers with more than eight trucks and 30 employees. “Our continued growth and the addition of our new location in The Woodlands, Texas is a direct result of treating everyone’s possessions as if they were our own,” said Square Cow Movers Owner Wade Lombard.



The Austin movers specialize in residential and commercial moving services for families and businesses moving across the street or across the state. Their professional teams can handle anything from commercial grade equipment to grand pianos with other services that include packing as well as crating for unusual or fragile items.



Since every move and everyone’s possessions are different, the Houston moving company prefers to talk and meet with their customers before the move to assess what is to be moved and where so that they can create a fair and accurate quote. “Once we give a quote, our customers are assured that we will not add to it or back away from it,” said Lombard. “We hire people that we can trust and the same people that pack your items drive the trucks so you always know who is handling the move.”



Customers can call or email the Woodlands movers to set an appointment for an in-home estimate or fill out a simple online form with contact information and move details.



Square Cow movers holds an A rating from the BBB. “We communicate with our customers every step of the way and always treat them and their belongings with the care and respect deserved,” said Lombard. For more information, please visit http://www.squarecowmovers.com



About Square Cow Movers

