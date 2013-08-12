Austin Chiropractor Provides Wellness Care, Pain Management, and Massage Treatments

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- One of the leading chiropractors in the Austin area, Dr. Daniel Shaddock provides a range of services at the AbsoluteLifeWellnessCenter. A complete physical examination is performed by ATX Wellness Austin chiropractor to determine the most optimal care for the patient. The center includes the services of Dr. Shaddock and a dedicated and professional team specializing in chiropractic care and massage therapy.



If the wellness needs of an individual are severe, this chiropractic center in Austin TX is the place to be, where the Absolute Life Wellness Center targets individual needs. The team can create a plan to treat back and neck pain, headaches, and muscle tightness. It also helps people with old or new injuries, spinal conditions, and who’ve been in accidents to improve their health.



The Austin back pain specialist is also dedicated to serving patients’ needs. In addition to providing affordable cash plans, the facility accepts all major medical insurances. Patients with Medicare, Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, United Healthcare, and more are served.



Scheduling an appointment is as simple as logging online and setting a date via the website. The session even includes a free 30-minute massage. Dr. Shaddock and others on the team can perform chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, and specialized treatments such as spinal decompression therapy, electrical stimulation, and cold laser therapy. They can also provide orthotics and even nutrition counseling.



The center also benefits from the experience of Veronica Martinez, LMT, a certified massage therapist with experience in chiropractic care and rehabilitation using innovative techniques. AbsoluteLifeWellnessCenter is anchored by the devotion of Dr. Daniel Shaddock, D.C., a Marine Corps Veteran and expert in sports medicine.



To learn more about the South Austin Chiropractor and to schedule an appointment, visit http://atxwellnesscenter.com



About Absolute Life Wellness Center

AbsoluteLifeWellnessCenter is an Austin, TX based facility owned by Dr. Daniel Shaddock, D.C., a graduate of TexasChiropracticCollege, Marine Corps Veteran, and sports and family chiropractic doctor. The facility is equipped for treating a variety of conditions while Dr. Shaddock and his team help patients to formulate comprehensive wellness plans. All major forms of medical insurance are accepted.