Austin City Limits Music Festival Spurring Economic Growth

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The Austin City Limits Music Festival is drawing in crowds and generating growth for local businesses. This is having a positive impact on property values and is a sign the community is thriving.



According to Statesman.com, the event will run for two weekends this October and is providing more music for attendees. Over 20 bands will perform for patrons, and a wide selection of artists ensures a large cross-section of music fans. Area hotels and lodging establishments will reach their capacity during this time period as more visitors attend the event than ever before.



Economic vitality is an essential part of a healthy housing market. Since Austin is growing, property values have either maintained their price or appreciated at favorable rates. Special events within the community are good for real estate developers, hotel chains, restaurants and a variety of small businesses. Those searching for commercial or residential properties in the Austin area are well-served by utilizing qualified real estate agents.



Habitat Hunters is an authority in the Austin real estate market and has served the community since 1972. Whether clients need assistance with home sales or purchases, the firm's agents are there to provide guidance and insight. A complete list of services is available via the following link: http://www.habitathunters.com/



For further information on housing growth in the Austin area, please phone toll-free (800) 482-8651. Events like the Austin City Limits Music Festival are driving economic growth within the community, which makes this a good time to buy and sell real estate.



Contact Information:

Habitat Hunters

Address:

1804 W Koenig Ln

Austin, Tx 78756

Office: 512- 482-8651

Fax: 512- 482-8656

Toll-Free: (800) 482-8651

Email: habitat@habitathunters.com

Website: www.habitathunters.com