Austin Contractor Offering Variety of Concrete Products

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Modern concrete products are more durable, lasting and come in far more configurations than a lot of people realize.



“Stamped concrete sidewalks and walkways is one thing that greatly surprises people. We come in, pour the concrete and add a color to it. Then, we stamp a pattern into it,” said company owner Mark Sledge. “The brick pattern is particularly attractive for sidewalks and can be seen in a lot of cities. It’s cheaper than brick, lasts longer and looks just as good or better.”



Austin Concrete offers more than just sidewalks. They have been pouring driveways and molding curbs and gutters for years. Many homes in the Austin area have a concrete foundation poured by Mr. Sledge and his crews.



“We’ve been in this business and in Austin a long time, We bring plenty of experience to every job we take on,” he said. Concrete has several advantages for projects. It is long-lasting, low-maintenance and can be shaped to just about whatever is needed.



“We can design the final shape to just about whatever you want,” Mr. Sledge said. “You just tell us what you’re after and we’ll give you an estimate of what it’s going to cost.”



Austin Concrete offers:



- Colored / Stained Concrete

- Stamped Concrete

- Driveways and Sidewalks

- Curbs and Gutters

- Concrete Home Foundations

- Patios

- Concrete Repair, Removal and Replacing

- Many Other Concrete Services



A gallery of the company’s work may be seen at the website.



“Look at our work. We’ll also be glad to provide references for you so that you don’t have to take our word for it,” he said.



“We’ll even tell you where to go and see some of our work in person, then you can get a first-hand impression of what we do.”



For more information visit http://www.allgoodconcrete.com/ or call 512-458-4353.



