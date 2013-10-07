Austin Custom Home Builder Clear Rock Homes Sees Increases in Custom Projects

Georgetown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- According to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) report recently released by the Austin Board of REALTORS®, the August Austin housing market experienced record breaking sales to date for the month of August and sales volume is now seeing a 200% increase over its August 2010 point. This is no surprise to George Smith, spokesperson for Clear Rock Homes, who says the increased business is a welcome change.



"While the inventory of homes is great, some people have been waiting for this change in the market to finally build their homes. To build on your own lot is the dream of many because the homeowner calls all the shots, picking and choosing exactly what they want. In the past, they had to settle for whatever the home builder had in their price range. Now, things are different." Says Smith.



As custom home builders in Austin, TX, Smith says they are currently receiving a great many calls from buyers interested in a home located in a quality subdivision, but not one of the cookie cutter homes seen so much these days. Smith elaborates, "People today want large lots, at least an acre, and they want to create and build the home of their dreams. We make it our mission to take what they envision and make it materialize. Our experienced Clear Rock professionals will personally work side-by-side with customers to design and build the dream home they've always wanted on their lot or one of ours."



Smith explains a quality home begins with the right floor plan. "Superior home design begin with a floor plan. Whether consumers prefer cozy nooks or an open layout, the home builder chosen should offer a variety of custom designs that fit a variety of tastes and needs. These one-of-a-kind designs can be further tailored to meet a family’s lifestyle requirements. Consumers should also look through other plans available or work with a trusted architects to start a custom home plan design from scratch. Custom plans should be modifiable, with the specifications set to be a starting point and able to be customized to meet specific needs and lifestyle requirements."



With the buyers finally feeling comfortable enough once again to start buying and building, Smith says his builders are likely to be busy in the upcoming months. "The key to that success has been our flexibility to work one-on-one with our customers, building on their lots or ours, offering a variety of feature designs, and helping them achieve their building goals within their budget."



About Clear Rock Homes LLC

For over fifteen years, Clear Rock Homes has served fine neighborhoods in Austin, Georgetown, Liberty Hill and other custom home communities across Central Texas. When it comes to craftsmanship and attention to detail, they leave no stone unturned. Their highly experienced and friendly team has made the custom home building process a pleasant and rewarding experience for many homeowners. They are a process-driven team with a “no surprises” approach, and they believe they offer the best custom home values and building experiences in Central Texas. Their dedication to value and service makes the difference to their customers.