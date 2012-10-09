Austin Decking Supply Leader TimberTown Austin Offers Free Trex Composite Decking Curve Bending

Pflugerville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- As the Austin decking supply leader, TimberTown Austin is the one dealer in Texas where decking contractors and builders that utilize the Trex wood alternative decking and railing products can find the Trex Board Curve Bender Machine. Right now until the end of the year, decking contractors can have them bend their first order of Trex for free. TimberTown Austin is the #1 source for outdoor living lumber and building materials in Texas.



Texas homeowners, contractors, builders and businesses have embraced the durability, beauty and low maintenance of composite wood decking products like Trex. As the composite decking Austin specialists, TimberTown Austin has become a leader in supplying the Trex composite decking materials to fulfill the most creative, durable and resilient deck designs in the state.



To help contractors complete their projects on time and on budget, TimberTown has become the only Trex Dealer in Texas to carry the Trex Board Curve Bender Machine. “Not only can deck builders buy everything they need to create their one-of-a-kind Trex composite deck, but through the end of the year, we will bend their first order for free,” said TimberTown Austin Owner Steve Anthony.



Composite decking takes surface decking to a whole new level by adding unparalleled durability, versatility, beauty and ease of maintenance for 21st century decks that wood cannot deliver. As one of the top composite decking materials, Trex superior walking surface, guardrail system, fencing and trim won’t rot, warp, or splinter; and they never require staining or painting to maintain great looks. The environmentally green product is available in a wide range of colors, grades and finishes such as classic wood grains, contemporary or exotic hardwood.



While Trex composite can be cut and installed just like wood, it also lends itself to creating curves of any radius with the use of Trex’s own custom curve heating and bending solution. “As Trex Austin specialists, we have seen how Trex products can be used to create any design for a deck project of any size in record time with the help of the Trex Board Curve Bending Machine,” said Anthony. “Although the cost for bending is very reasonable, we want to help decking contractors in Texas discover how they can fulfill any clients dream by offering free bending of their first order through the end of 2012.”



Buyers will find a wide variety of deck rails and railing systems, the comprehensive Trex Elevation Deck Framing System, and an extensive line of hardware and fasteners for code-compliant installation. TimberTown also stocks over one million board feet of Ipe, Tigerwood and Garapa. Their softwoods selection includes the finest cedar, redwood and treated pine available for outdoor projects as well as their Architectural Douglas Fir. TimberTown Austin manufactures custom, high-performance products in their own manufacturing facility and showcases their products in their new 33,000 square-foot warehouse. For more information, please visit http://timbertownaustin.com



About TimberTown Austin

TimberTown Austin is a single outlet for outdoor living lumber and building materials in Austin, Texas. TimberTown Austin carries a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. Exemplary, friendly customer service with excellent delivery programs and a fair return policy are the foundations of TimberTown Austin.