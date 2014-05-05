Austin Dentist Dr. Heather Fagin Joins Well Respected Dental Team at Lakeway Smiles TX

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Austin dental patients have something to smile about, with Dr. Heather Fagin joining the team at the Lakeway Smiles dental offices. Dr. Fagin's work in dentistry has earned her honors and awards in both dental and medical communities and journals, along with the respect and affection of patients she has cared for in her 14 year career, over a decade of which has been spent in the Austin area.



“I can sum up my treatment philosophy in one word: family,” commented Dr. Fagin. “I believe each patient should receive the same level of care, compassion, and the gentle touch that I would give a member of my own family.”



Dr. Fagin is a Doctor of Dental Surgery who received her degree in Buffalo, New York and also holds a Masters of Science degree from the Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Along with being on staff at Lakeway Smiles, she also continues to serve in a number of Texas educational institutions, including the Faculty of the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio.



Lakeway Smiles consistently receives remarkable feedback for a dental office in the Austin area, a trend that's sure to continue with Dr. Fagin joining the team.



Emily from Austin recently stated in her review, “Lakeway Smiles is really a blessing in more ways than one. Not only did I finally get my teeth whitened, getting rid of the yellow teeth that had been hurting my self-confidence for years, but the staff are all incredibly nice and the location is convenient too. I can't recommend them enough.”



Lakeway Smiles is located at 1213 RR 620 South, Suite 205, Austin, TX 78734.



For more information or to make an appointment visit http://www.lakewaysmiles.com or call 512-263-8337.



Jennifer Hayes

email: team@lakewaysmiles.com



About Lakeway Smiles

Lakeway Smiles is a dental practice based in Austin, Texas. Lakeway cosmetic dentist Dr. Tejas Patel and his team help clients have the healthy and beautiful smile they’ve always wanted. A highly-trained professional in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Patel uses the most advanced techniques in the field, as well as hosting the finest technology at his dentistry practice located in Lakeway and Downtown Austin, TX. For more information, please visit: http://www.lakewaysmiles.com/