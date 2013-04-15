Austin Dentist Dr. Tejas Patel Launches Brush by Brush

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Dr. Tejas Patel, owner of Lakeway Smiles, has developed a giving back concept entitled Brush by Brush. The inspiration behind Brush by Brush is to each year to provide at least 500 toothbrushes and dental hygiene products to those in need both locally and internationally.



In 2012, toothbrushes were given to the Tswalu clinic in Africa during a volunteer trip taken by Dr. Tejas Patel . The toothbrushes have also been distributed by the Mobile Loaves and Fishes truck team through the Bee Cave Rotary Club and Lake Hills Church, another charity in which Dr. Patel actively participates. Dr. Patel is very passionate about his philanthropic activities and is supporter of various charity organizations. With Brush by Brush, Dr. Patel hopes to continue and expand dental health and awareness one toothbrush at a time.



About Lakeway Smiles

Dr. Tejas Patel has 10 years of experience and has helped thousands of patients achieve their ideal smiles. He services patients in the Austin, TX and Lakeway, TX areas. Dr. Patel is always updating his skills with continued education and employs the best techniques to keep your teeth healthy and beautiful. Two convenient locations are available. Please visit http://www.austindentalimplantsanddentures.com/ for more information and special offers.



