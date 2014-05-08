Austin Dragon Set to Release Rising Leviathan on May 4th to Readers Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Well-Tailored Books and author Austin Dragon announce the official launch of the third book in the After Eden Series entitled, “Rising Leviathan.” The book is the much-anticipated addition to the series that breathes life into dystopian fiction byway of the deadly penchants of political world powers and secret factions, and those who are the brunt of their ominous intentions. Topics in the visionary sci-fi series include life in futuristic cities, the purging of religion, and the march to a high-tech World War III.



Bringing readers to the end of another conspiracy in book two entitled “Stars & Scorpions,” Dragon ups the ante on intrigue with “Rising Leviathan.” In book three the author introduces readers to life in the year 2096. Bringing complications to the fore the author introduces the inexplicable death of the Russian president and infers that it was murder. Weaving the sci-fi thriller with a dramatic combination of politics, religion and mystery Dragon highlights the seeming inevitable sprint towards war in this tech age of drones, robots, and genetically-“adjusted” animals.



Endeavoring to incite a link to current happenings in world affairs with a futuristic glimpse of what may come, Dragon induces topics for heated discussion. Asking readers to quantify the state of religion, politics and technology the author suggests a deeper look into the status quo.



Having enjoyed the success of the re-release of books one and two in the After Eden Series, Dragon insightfully positions book three for optimum success. Book one, “Thy Kingdom Fall” and book two, “Stars & Scorpions” were put again in wide release in January of this year in anticipation of “Rising Leviathan” and its official launch. All three books in the series can be purchased on Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and iTunes Booksellers.



About Austin Dragon

Austin Dragon is a native New Yorker who has been a resident of Los Angeles, California for twenty years. Dragon is the author of the After Eden book series of which there are seven books in all. His career encompasses education, campaign management of presidential and gubernatorial campaigns, and Fortune 500 corporate recruitment. Dragon now celebrates the official launch of the third book in his After Eden Series entitled, “Rising Leviathan.”



Website: www.afteredenbooks.com



Social Media: www.facebook.com/AfterEdenBooks https://twitter.com/Austin_Dragon www.google.com/+Afteredenbooks



Contact: Fiona Kersey Media Relations 323 892 4102 press@afteredenbooks.com