Austin Houses Hundreds and Thousands of Mold Breeds

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Major Mold Testing Austin companies have done extensive research for over 20 years. It is one of the few cities that houses one of the oldest mold testing offices in the country. The long experience of advanced research in the field of mold has also made it one of the leading Mold Testing Companies in the country. Austin, Texas is home to over hundreds of thousands of mold breeds. While this could be good for the research lab, this poses fatal health hazards to the residents.



The Mold Testing Austin companies boasts of the latest and finest mold combating technology found in the country. With sophisticated instruments, mold search is targeted at the right area and no time is lost in beating around the bush. Besides sampling air and moisture quality around the house, the latest infrared imaging is used to detect the moisture around the home. The mold inspectors will also do VOC real time monitoring and real time detection of particle count at the personal request of clients.



With IAC2 certification, the mold inspectors at 123 Mold Testing Austin also offer accurate mold count evaluations with free instructions as to the procedure to be used to remove it. Although the 123 Mold Testing also offers services for mold eradication, the decision to hire the team is left entirely to the clients. This way the company ensures that the results given out is in no way vested with personal interests to generate more work for their company.



Watch out for good reputed Mold Testing Companies. Inspectors from these companies will offer its clients more than one mold remediation option. This way the options are broader. Not every company can perform all remediation techniques. By giving more than one option, the clients can still get to hire the company they can trust. To generate extra information on mold testing in Austin please learn more here.



