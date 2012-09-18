Austin Junk Car Buyers Celebrates Five Years in Business

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Austin Junk Car Buyers recently celebrated its fifth anniversary of helping people get rid of their old cars. On September 1, 2012 the local Austin, Texas junk car buyer commemorated five successful years and according to its owners they are looking forward to many more years serving the Austin community.



Austin Junk Car Buyers is a locally owned and locally run business that is known in the community for its customer service and relationships with local salvage yards, used parts and car dealers and recyclers. The company plays an important role as it helps individuals dispose of unwanted vehicles and in turn gives them some extra cash. Often when a car has come to the end of its life, owners simply don’t know what to do and that’s where companies like Austin Junk Car Buyers come into play. Having relationships with junk yard and used parts dealers let’s Austin Junk Car Buyers offer the best service possible and offer the best cash price for used cars.



The company pays cash for vehicles in any shape. Whether a car is running is of no concern. Often scrap dealers simply want the metal and spare parts. Austin Junk Car Buyers typically takes a car with very little questions asked from the owner and in most cases can arrange for same day pick up. According to the owners, their success is dependent on the car owner making money and saving time. After many years in the auto salvage business they know what to do to please their clients and offer the best service.



Those who have dealt with the company often comment on how easy the process was and how straight forward the professionals at Austin Junk Car Buyers were. All policies and procedures are spelled out in the clearest manner possible and the transactions are smooth and satisfying to all parties.



Austin Junk Car Buyers is open to the public Monday through Saturday 8:00 AM -5:00 PM and closed on Sundays.



