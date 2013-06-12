Austin Marathon off and Running with Environmental Certification

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Austin Marathon and Half Marathon is going “green”. The races have received certification from the Council for Responsible Sport, which is a non-profit organization that assesses the environmental and socially responsible efforts of endurance events.



The Austin races were awarded the second-highest level of certification the council awards- the Silver level. The races were also praised for efforts of organizing group trash pick-up runs along the marathon course and also for donating single serve water bottles to tornado victims in Moore, Oklahoma.



This is the second time the Austin races have been awarded the Silver certification by the council. The race was first certified in 2009, achieved Silver certification in 2011.



