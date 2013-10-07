Austin Moonwalks Implements Advanced Reservations for Fall Festival Rentals

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- According to industry statistics provided by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, at least 34 states currently provide less funding per student for the 2013-14 school year than they did prior to the recession. Moreover, churches as well, are facing large budget cuts due to the recessionary effects on the church member's giving habits. In light of this, both schools and churches have increased their fund raising efforts to make up the difference in their budgets. According to Kevin Baldree, spokesperson for Austin Moonwalks, fall festival numbers have increased in number in the area, leading to the need for advanced reservations of fall festival equipment.



"With the rise in the number of fall festivals in the area, we've implemented an advance reservation system so churches and schools can secure the equipment to make their fund raising festivals a success. The big items, like the inflatable obstacle courses and Bounce Houses Austin TX go first, but many festival organizers also want to rent carnival games, dunk tanks, snow cone and cotton candy machines, too. We hate having to turn people down because they call us too late and with the increased number of festivals going on, mostly on Fridays and Saturdays, we want to encourage event planners in Austin to complete their reservations early."



Fall festivals as a fund raising event are very successful ways for churches, schools and organizations to raise money for their causes, says Baldree. "Selling items you paid next to nothing for is a sure fire way to make money for your school or church. With items like popcorn and cotton candy, the profit margin is huge. But to provide these in bulk, you need quality machines and someone to show you how to set them up and run them."



Other profitable items Baldree advises fall festival organizers to incorporate in their fundraisers include carnival games, dunk tanks and boxing rings with the over-sized gloves. He explains, "While rides and Inflatables Austin TX are always fun, people also enjoy other types of entertainment, too. For a small investment, you can charge for tickets to these items and people have a ball competing against one another. There's certainly a lot of money to be made with these types of attractions."



About Austin Moonwalks

Austin Moonwalks and Party Rentals offers high quality Water Slides Austin TX, Moonwalks, Bouncer Combos, Slip N Slides, and Concession Machines at most competitive rates. Serving the greater Austin area and offering free delivery to Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, and most of Leander, the company prides itself on safety, cleanliness, and on-time deliveries. They are fully insured, safety inspected, and listed with Texas Department of Insurance, Amusement Ride Division as required by law. The company has been providing exceptional service in Central Texas for over fourteen years.