Austin Moonwalks Launches Special Pricing on Water Slide Rentals for August

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Statistics from the entertainment industry show inflatable rentals have grown more than 160 percent during the last decade, making them the most popular form of amusement at birthday parties, school carnivals and street fairs to date. With the summer heat taking its toll on Texas residents, the popularity of inflatable water slides and slip and slides has skyrocketed along with that of their dry counterparts. In an effort to make outdoor play more comfortable and affordable for those of all ages, Austin Moonwalks has launched their August rental promotion.



Kevin Baldree of Austin Moonwalks explained, "During the month of August, our residential customers who reserve one of our waterslides for one day will be offered a second day for only $49. Our customers may choose from our Little Wave water slide, the Volcano, the two lane Double Splash, the Shark Escape, the Freaky Frog, our Wavy Combo complete with its own pool and a number of others in our wide selection. If interested in our Water Slides Austin TX, customers may also want to take advantage of our new foam machines."



Along with their water slides, Austin Moonwalks also carries all of the dry Bounce Houses Austin TX residents enjoy, including their King and Princess castles and a sports themed moonwalk. Their basic moonwalk may be fitted with various panels displaying The Little Mermaid, Ninja Turtles, Shrek, Batman, Sponge Bob and a number of other characters for theme party customization. They offer a variety of obstacle courses as well.



Popular items for school carnivals and fundraisers, Austin Moonwalks can provide their Gator Gulp, Lasso The Longhorn, Zap The Zombies, Chicken Flinger, Pirate Party, Potty Toss and Ring Toss games as well as their dunk tank and kiddie striker. They offer specialized services for festivals including hamster balls, rock climbing walls, Euro Bungee, trackless trains and much more.



Continued Baldree, "For those wishing to further enhance their festivities, we also offer 100 quart ice chests and cotton candy and snow cone machines for rental, as well as a variety of supplies for these concessions. If needed, we can also supply a generator for use with our inflatables."



With an A plus rating from the Better Business Bureau, Austin Moonwalks offer the highest quality Party Rentals Austin TX including moonwalks, bouncer combos, water slides, slip and slides, carnival games, concessions, accessories and other available within the greater Austin area. Fully licensed and insured, they offer competitive pricing and are backed by the Texas Inflatable Operators Association, the Safe Inflatable Operators Training Organization and the Event Planners Association.