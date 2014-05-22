Austin Newborn Photographer Offers Modern Techniques Using Natural Light

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- For nearly 10 years, Silver Bee Photography owner, Hillarry Pittsenbargar has developed an organic style of photography, capturing tiny newborn features using only soft, simple accessories and natural light. Through this organic style, the newborn is the center of the shot rather than overwhelming and unnecessary props.



“There is something about how [natural light] wraps a newborn up and hits their features just right. It creates softness to a brand new baby.” – Hillarry Pittsenbargar.



Simplicity and softness are themes most modern photographers gravitate towards. But without thorough knowledge and experience of natural light, one isn’t complementing the features of the subject to their fullest potential.



In order to help aspiring photographers learn how to utilize natural light correctly, Silver Bee Photography offers private one-on-one and small group mentoring workshops for newborn posing photographers. During her classes Pittsenbargar instructs aspiring photographers to do without the fuss of accessories and props and instead work with natural light. She also teaches her students how to angle the camera and the light so that the pictures come out perfect every time.



“I have become such a lover of natural light that I don’t bother whatsoever with my lighting system anymore. Even when it is pouring rain I can still seek out that perfect natural light.” – Hillarry Pittsenbargar



Aside from natural light and simple accessories, Silver Bee Photography also focuses on the unique details of the newborn, such as their tiny fingers and toes, and their tiny wisps of baby hair. By capturing these little features while they are still little, they can be remembered and cherished always.



Silver Bee Photography is the premier newborn photography studio in Austin, Texas offering photography sessions for every single life milestone. Prices are affordable and the pictures are spectacular. Holding onto these precious memories is important, and Silver Bee can help capture them in a beautiful way. Book your session today to ensure your baby’s first days are documented forever.



Learn more at: SilverBeePhotography.com



For more information on their sessions or to schedule a newborn photography workshop email Silver Bee Photography at Buzz@SilverBeePhotography.com.



They also make regular updates to their Facebook and Google+.