ROUND ROCK, TX—Most Central Texans know the toss-and-turn drill all too well, but they usually don't associate sleep quality with home heating and cooling systems. When restorative slumber eludes Austin-Round Rock residents, Cool Experts delivers climate, humidity and air quality solutions that may break the insomnia cycle. From heating repair in Round Rock, TX, to indoor air filtration and purification, the five-star HVAC team protects customer health and helps minimize sleepless nights.



The State of America's Sleep

This year, Sleep Awareness Week starts on March 8. Hosted by the National Sleep Foundation, the annual campaign teaches the public to rethink sleep hygiene. Americans spend up to one-third of their lives asleep, so Sleep Awareness Week invites people to prioritize sleep health and recognize the risks of negative sleep patterns. According to the National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, "Nearly 40 percent of adults report falling asleep during the day without meaning to at least once a month. Also, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic (ongoing) sleep disorders." The NHLBI says sleep deficiency contributes to serious health problems, including stroke and high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, heart disease and kidney conditions.



Sleep Conditions & Indoor Climate

A home's indoor climate and humidity balance play a big role in sleep quality, duration and management. For residents concerned that home HVAC systems or neglected heating repair in Round Rock, TX could be part of their sleep struggles, Cool Experts shares these quick tips.



PROGRAM THERMOSTATS FOR A NIGHTTIME COOLDOWN.

For high-quality rest, the body's temperature must drop to facilitate sleep. The National Sleep Foundation says the ideal overnight room temperature is 60 to 67 degrees. Families can cool off without wasting precious AC when they use ceiling or window fans to circulate air. Some customers choose to convert to zoned HVAC systems, too, so they can lower bedroom thermostats without paying to cool the whole house.



AVOID EXCESS HUMIDITY.

Sleep doesn't come easily when the air is thick and muggy, but humidity doesn't just hijack comfort. First, excessive moisture leads to mold growth and pest activity—and mold spores, mildew and pest droppings contaminate indoor air. Contaminated air is more likely to cause sinus and respiratory irritation, which keeps people up at night. A recent study published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society also found an "association" between air pollution and sleep apnea. More research is needed to understand how the two are linked, but study participants living in high-pollution areas were 60 percent more likely to experience poor sleep than those living in less polluted regions.



High relative humidity (greater than 60 percent) also interferes with evaporative cooling processes and may lead to overheating. When the air is already saturated with moisture, sweat can't evaporate fast enough to lower the body's core temperature. This inability to regulate temperature may disrupt REM sleep and fuel insomnia.



AVOID INSUFFICIENT HUMIDITY.

On the flip side, running a dehumidifier too long or too often is a problem, too. Family members can suffer from dry skin, nosebleeds, sore throat or respiratory problems when humidity levels are lower than 30 percent. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends a humidity sweet spot between 30 and 50 percent, and residents can track humidity levels with an inexpensive hygrometer. For sleep apnea patients, the Mayo Clinic proposes a continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) device with heated humidification. Proper CPAP humidity (at proper levels) relieves congestion and may improve apnea treatment compliance.



