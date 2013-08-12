Austin, TX PR Firm Crafts Marketing Campaigns Around Individual PR Needs

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An expert team at the anthonyBarnum Austin TX PR now incorporates traditional, online, and social media marketing strategies to help craft each individual campaign. The team also works to manage reputations and brands, while using experience to tackle any PR crisis. It is able to maximize visibility online or through the nation’s most prominent media outlets.



Corporate or product news can be delivered through any medium, while collaboration is emphasized so that insightful recommendations can serve as a roadmap to a successful campaign. Short- and long-term planning is also conducted with each client. When it comes to public relations in Austin , businesses, from real estate to technology to healthcare, benefit from the insight and skill anthonyBarnum is known for.



The firm has also worked with leading energy companies, financial service providers, and a range of professional services. Its services have guided seasoned executives as comprehensively as budding entrepreneurs. Tradition forms of PR are still implemented, but newer cutting-edge technologies are taken very seriously.



One of the most innovative PR Firms Austin has to offer, anthonyBarnum is equipped to utilize the communication channels and business strategies available through social media. It is able to support marketing and sales through outlets such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and others. Maintaining conversations with customers and developing brands exemplify just a couple of strategies used in social media campaigns.



Reputation management services include the ability to respond to immediate issues, create strategies for action, and review sensitive issues which could leave an organization vulnerable. Being skilled reporters, the team will work based on years of experience formulating the right response. They are effective even for businesses in high-growth and innovation sectors such as energy and technology.



Focusing on public relations and a central marketing strategy, the Austin TX public relations firm can break news from clients in any industry, manage their reputation, and increase their visibility. More information about anthonyBarnum Public Relations can be found on the firm’s website at http://www.anthonybarnum.com/



About anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Providing innovative PR services for five years, anthonyBarnum Public Relations has forged long-term relationships with clients. The firm specializes in crafting specialized strategies involving traditional means and newer techniques in online and social media marketing. Led by founder and President Melissa Anthony Sinn, the company employs a team of branding, media, press, and marketing experts.