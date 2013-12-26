Austin TX World Venture Expert, Steve Little, Introduces Cutting Edge Campaign to Purge Untrue MLM Rippoff Report Allegations on His New Review Website SteveLittle.com

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- In 1980, Steve Little entered the network marketing industry at age 19 when he became involved with A. L. Williams. As a serial entrepreneur, he has participated in every facet of the network marketing industry, setting numerous sales and recruiting records throughout his career while earning millions of dollars in commissions. Steve has worked with several unique companies in the field and with many companies from a consulting perspective inside their corporate offices (http://www.stevelittle.com/bio/). He is considered an expert in the Direct Sales and Network Marketing business. He has devolved many successful companies with product lines that vary from financial services to travel, to the health and nutrition industry.

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Steve Little has been pivotal in the recruiting, training, and developing of more than 250,000 sales representatives during his career. His herculean efforts in the network marketing industry have created well in excess of $200 million in sales revenue. As a professional presenter, experienced trainer, and noted motivational speaker, Steve has done thousands of presentations and trained crowds over 35,000 at one event. His trademark style of speaking has made him a favorite of both young and old (http://www.stevelittle.com/contact/).

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“This new compensation plan adjustment is going to be huge!” - Steve Little

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About Steve Little

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