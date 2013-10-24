Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australasia Beverage Forecasts September 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

Published by , Australasia Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 2000 to 2012 actuals and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This bi-annual report from is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Australasia is a region which has great expanses of unoccupied land. This is more noticeable in Australia (given its size), with most of the population situated in just a handful of cities. As such, distribution is one of the most significant challenges faced by the producers of consumer goods. In addition, the temperatures can switch between extremes, driving different categories throughout the course of the year.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Despite the fact that Australia and New Zealand are at the extreme opposites with regards to population, many of the trends are similar. The most prevalent trend in both countries is one of health and well-being. Despite the relatively low disposable income for New Zealanders, the population seem more interested in functionality than they are for quantity. Australasia also has a strong beer and coffee drinking culture, with these categories demonstrating large volumes year on year.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).



Data measures in million litres and litres per capita



Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories



Australasia Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for Australia and New Zealand, plus regional balancers



Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144957/australasia-beverage-forecasts-september-2013.html



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