Australia Awards Grants Filipinos Postgraduate Scholarships

Metro Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Passionate Filipinos who wish to pursue Master’s and PhD degrees in Australia will have the opportunity to do so through Australia Awards Scholarships.



Australia is home to some of the world’s top universities, including 8 of the top universities across the globe.Scholarships in Australia are a way for Australia to make a lasting contribution to the Philippine education, providing qualified Filipinos who have the heart for development and higher education. It is a very good way to strengthen the link between the two countries and for Australia to help their developing partner countries.



Annually, there are at least 120 slots of scholarships for Filipinos given by the AusAID’s Australia Awards in the Philippines. It is perhaps the biggest number of postgraduate scholarship Australia is willing to provide high-achieving and passionate Filipinos for PhD and Master’s degree.



The awarded Filipino will be provided a full scholarship for Master’s and PhD degrees which includes travel and living expenses, allowances, and healthcare benefits among others, making it the most generous foreign scholarship in the Philippines.



The scholarship targets highly-competitive Filipinos who have the potential to become leaders that will influence social and economic reforms, and further develop the Philippines in the Asia Pacific region.



Australia Awards provide this opportunity and all information can be found in their website. They announce that applications for Australia Awards Scholarships 2014 are open.



The scholarship aims to aid the Philippines in improving their basic education, improve local government capacity to deliver basic services, strengthen climate change adaptation and disaster risk management, and improve conditions for peace and security though excellent opportunities in high quality education.



About Australia Awards

Australia Awards have been awarding Filipinos with PhD and Master’s degrees scholarships since 1950s. There have been over 2000 Filipino awardees from the government who were given the opportunity to pursue greater education in Australia in their top universities.



