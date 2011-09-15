Australia Beer Market Insights 2011 - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Australia Beer Market Insights 2011' market report to its offering.



Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by local definition, price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refillability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Scope

Analysis on Australia beer industry structure

Brand volumes by prices segment and alcoholic strength

Consumption volume by pack mix

Profiles of trade mark owners and local operators



Reasons to Buy

The 2011 Australia Beer Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Australia beer industry.



This 86 page report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Australian Beer market.



The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



Ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit and other data.



Canadean’s in-depth methodology provides consistent, reliable data which has been researched and built from brand data upwards.



Data is compiled by an experienced “on-the-ground” industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key brewers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Highlights



Market background including legislation and taxation tables

Market update including current and emerging trends

Industry structure including leading brewers/importers

Brand analysis including new products activity in 2010

Market segmentation data (mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; local segmentation; beer type)

Domestic and imported brand volumes

Company volumes

Company profiles

Distribution channel analysis (on- vs off-premise)

Market valuation and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices

Trade margin build-up model

Packaging trends including beer consumption by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable



View table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/26040/australia-beer-market-insights-2011.html