Australia Cardiovascular Procedures Outlook to 2020 : Researchmoz

GlobalDatas new report, "Australia Cardiovascular Procedures Outlook to 2020", provides key procedures data on the Australia Cardiovascular Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories Cardiac Assist Procedures, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology Procedures, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Procedures, Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Procedures, Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures and Peripheral Vascular Procedures.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Scope



- Procedure volumes data for Cardiovascular market categories Cardiac Assist Procedures, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology Procedures, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Procedures, Interventional Cardiology Procedures, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Procedures, Prosthetic Heart Valve Procedures and Peripheral Vascular Procedures.



- Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.



- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.



