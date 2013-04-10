Australia Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Is Expected to Reach US$9.23 Million by 2016 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in Australia to reach US$9.23 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to develop superior quality products. The CFD market in Australia has also been witnessing use of GPU accelerators in CFD simulations. However, availability of open source solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/computational-fluid-dynamics-market-in-australia-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Computational Fluid Dynamics Market in Australia, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses only Australia; it also covers the CFD market in Australia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, and CD-adapco Group.



Other Vendors: Dassault Systemes SA , Altair Engineering Inc., Mentor Graphics Corp., Flow Science Inc., EXA Corp., Computational Engineering International (CEI) Inc. and Blue Ridge Numerics Inc.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165972



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:



China Hydraulic Fluids Markets

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164244



China's demand for hydraulic fluids has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2002, 2007 and 2012) and long-term forecasts through 2017 and 2022 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



Thermic Fluid Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Market Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2012 -2018

Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/161569



Thermic fluid is used for transferring heat. Also known as heat transfer fluid, it usually consists of a liquid that has the capacity to carry large amounts of heat, at a high temperature with high stability. The thermic fluid market can be classified primarily based on its applications. The major applications of thermic fluids are chemical processing, food and beverage processing, in solar thermal power plants, oil and gas refining, pharmaceutical processing, and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning). Along with these, the fluid is also used in major power plants where heating is needed. Geographically, the thermic fluid market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. Europe presently dominates the market accounting for over 35% of global demand.



The main driver for the growth of the thermic fluid market is its inherent advantage over water or steam as a means to transfer heat. Thermic fluids don’t need to be pressurized in order to attain a high temperature, and there is no need for pre treatment of the fluid unlike water or steam. It has higher efficiency and minimum heat loss which makes its use viable. The increasing focus on alternative energy forms like solar and nuclear power have contributed to the growth of the thermic fluid market. With growing disposable income, the overall consumption of this liquid has also increased. Thermic fluids are widely used in beverage processing and with the increase in consumption of beverages, there has been an increase in the market for thermal fluids.



Website : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog : http://mrrbiz.blogspot.com/