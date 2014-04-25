Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Australia Defence and Security Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is now in a transitional period. After years of intensive

operations in Afghanistan, the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste, the ADF now has an opportunity to

regroup and take stock. Organisational changes are expected: the ADF aims to become a more flexible and

mobile force, with a greater focus on amphibious operations as it shifts it strategic focus away from the

Middle East. As the operational budget shrinks, more funding will be available for personnel and

equipment. Most importantly, the new Abbott government will oversee a huge increase in the defence

budget over the next decade, if it can stick to its pledge of spending 2% of GDP on defence by 2023-24.

The government plans to increase the 2013-14 defence budget to AUD27.1bn, from AUD25.4bn in

2012-13, and to grow the budget sequentially over the next four years until 2017-18, when it plans to spend

AUD34.8bn.

A total of AUD113.1bn is being budgeted for the four-year period, equating to a 5% rise this year, and then

a 6.5% rise for each of the next three years after that. The budget increases came as the government realised

that it would be unable to eliminate the country's structural deficit in the near term, and also that it had

already cut as much from defence as it could without jeopardising some key capabilities.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153160/australia-defence-and-security-report-q2-2014.html

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Roger Campbell

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